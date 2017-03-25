Exceptional Community Baseball League holds opening ceremony

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s that time of year again the Exceptional community baseball league is officially back in season.

9 On Your Side’s Brian Bailey was the host, as nearly 250 people gathered at the Sarah Vaughn Field of Dreams in Greenville for the opening ceremony Saturday.

This is the league’s 10th year bringing people of all ages with special needs to play America’s favorite past time.

Sandy Steele said this is an exciting event every year, because it shows everyone can have a good time playing baseball, no matter who you are.

“Have fun. It’s not about the score because we don’t keep score. It’s about just trying and seeing that we have our issues but there are people who have other issues and that you know is a really good day,” said Steele.

There are 12 teams in the league; 6 youth and 6 adult.

This league goes until the first weekend in June.