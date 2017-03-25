Early Saturday morning shooting deemed accidental

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A female victim is expected to recover after and early Saturday morning shooting is determined accidental, according to Greenville Police.

At approximately 3:00 Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to Ridge Place for a shooting that had just occurred in a moving vehicle.

All four occupants of the car reported they were traveling on Hooker Road toward Ridge Place.  As the driver made a right turn onto Ridge Place, a handgun belonging to the back left passenger fell to the floor.

In an attempt to catch the gun, the back left passenger accidentally pressed the trigger and the gun discharged, striking the driver in the back.

The driver of the car was transported to Vidant Medical Center for treatment, and is expected to recover.

The rear left passenger, Joshua Strong, was cited for discharging a firearm within city limits. The gun was legally owned and detectives determined there was no foul play involved.

 

