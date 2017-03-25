2,400 people take part in Greenville’s 2nd annual Color Vibe 5k

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – 2,400 people packed into the Town Common in Uptown Greenville Saturday morning for the 2nd annual Color Vibe 5k.

The event allows participants to throw packets of powder-like colors at each other to add to the fun.

Gray Williams with the Greenville Convention and Visitor Bureau said the event has about a $500,000 economic impact on the city.

“It is mostly a local run, so people are coming for the day spending their dollars, having lunch here and shopping. Then they’ll go home, so it’s not an overnight tourism economic impact, but it’s definitely an economic impact,” Williams said.

Part of the proceeds from the registration fees for the run went to benefit Uptown Greenville.

Last year, around 1,300 people participated. Organizers hope to grow the event even more next year.