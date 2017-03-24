Vanceboro police seek help finding 2-year-old boy, mother

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Vanceboro Police Department is asking for help locating a two-year-old child who was last seen Wednesday and whose birthday is on Sunday.

Vanceboro police said Amari Hall was picked up from daycare by his mother, Brittney Collins, on Wednesday. Collins is allowed to have unsupervised custody of her son, police said, but the two of them have not been seen since, and police said she never returned Hall.

Collins has gone missing before, Vanceboro police said.

Vanceboro police said Collins drives a burgundy 2003 4-door Toyota Corolla with an NC temporary (paper) tag of TK19157. Anyone with information should call 252-244-0440 or the Craven County DSS number 252-636-4900.