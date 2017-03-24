Vanceboro police seek help finding 2-year-old boy, mother

WNCT Staff Published:

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Vanceboro Police Department is asking for help locating a two-year-old child who was last seen Wednesday and whose birthday is on Sunday.

Vanceboro police said Amari Hall was picked up from daycare by his mother, Brittney Collins, on Wednesday. Collins is allowed to have unsupervised custody of her son, police said, but the two of them have not been seen since, and police said she never returned Hall.

Collins has gone missing before, Vanceboro police said.

Vanceboro police said Collins drives a burgundy 2003 4-door Toyota Corolla with an NC temporary (paper) tag of TK19157. Anyone with information should call 252-244-0440 or the Craven County DSS number 252-636-4900.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s