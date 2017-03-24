Repairs delay start of Hammocks Beach park ferry servce

SWANSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Repairs will delay the traditional opening of the Hammocks Beach State Park ferry service on the first weekend in April for about a month.

State Parks and Recreation spokesman Charlie Peek tells The Daily News of Jacksonville (http://bit.ly/2neG5hX that the ferry service will begin in May. He says that will allow time for repairs to the ferry dock facilities at the mainland and on Bear Island.

Peek says an inspection revealed pilings that support the docks need repairs. He says new timbers will be placed beside existing ones and connect them.

He says those temporary repairs will allow ferry service to resume while plans are made for permanent repairs later this year.

