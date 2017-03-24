Onslow Co. Board of Education member charged with DWI

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) – An Onslow County Board of Education member faces a charge of Driving While Impaired.

The Richlands Police Department tells WNCT officers arrested Jonathan Merritt on Monday after reports of someone driving erratically in the area.

An officer pulled the suspected car over around 11:30 Monday night near the Speedway on U.S 258 in Richlands.

Police say there was an open can of beer in the car at the time of the stop.

According to the Onslow County Board of Education website, Merritt was elected to the board in July, 2016.

The 35-year-old is charged with Driving While Impaired, Drinking Beer/Wine While Driving, and Civil Revocation of Driver License. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 15th.

Onslow County Schools says no statement will be released at this time as this is a personal matter.

 

