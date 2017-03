GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The NCAA will start deciding on locations for its upcoming championships next week.

It said it’ll leave North Carolina out of the process if the state doesn’t change House Bill 2.

In a statement, the sports organization said its committees will begin picking sites for 2018 to 2022. The decisions will be announced April 18th.

The NCAA said once the sites are selected by the committee… The decisions are final.