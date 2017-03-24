Local woman organizes prom dress giveaway

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)- Efforts are underway to make sure everyone has the prom night they deserve.

April Kelly lives in Greenville. After years of competing in various pageants, she was left with a handful of formal dresses. Now she wants to give them away to those who need it most. Kelly will donate the gowns to girls in our area who can’t afford their own. It’s what she calls the GLITZ prom dress giveaway.

“We all want to jump on board and help these girls because we know how we felt our senior year going to prom and the experience that we were able to have, so we want to be able to afford another young girl that same opportunity,” April Kelly said.

Dresses will be given to high school students in Pitt County.

Girls have to apply to receive a dress so Kelly can make sure there’s a need. If you want either receive a dress or donate a dress email Kelly at contactaprilkelly@gmail.com.

