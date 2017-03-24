Lenoir County holds walk to end tuberculosis

KINSTON, N.C – (WNCT) – One group in Lenoir County looks to bring awareness to tuberculosis.

Friday is World Tuberculosis Day. The virus was discovered on March 24 in 1882.

The World Health Organization said nearly one third of the world’s population is infected, even though a small portion actually get sick.

The Lenoir County Health Department gathered and walked to Grainger Stadium carrying a large sign.

The department’s licensed practical nurse, Debbie Murphy, said it is currently working to treat four cases and has this piece of advice for others.

“Get skin-tested, and we can find out people that have been exposed, and we can get the TB rate down to zero,” Murphy said.

The World Health Organization said its goal is to end the global TB epidemic by the year 2030.