Kinston police say teen broke into home, told woman he’d kill her

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Kinston teen was arrested Thursday after the Kinston Police Department said he broke into an apartment, robbed a woman with a BB gun and then told her he would kill her before leaving.

Steven Wilson, 17, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony breaking and entering and assault on a female in the break-in.

Officers said they responded to a report of a break-in at Grainger Hill Apartments around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Barbara Dudley told officers someone knocked on her door and when she opened it a man pointed a gun at her and demanded money. The man then pushed her to the ground and entered the apartment, police said. Dudley said she got up and gave the man money from her purse, and the man told Dudley he would kill her before leaving the apartment.

Kinston police they obtained surveillance video of the man leaving the apartment on a bicycle, and on Thursday afternoon an officer stopped a man matching the description of the suspect at East Street and Lewis Lane in Kinston.

The man ran from the officer, but after a foot chase by the officer and other officers who were there, he was taken into custody.

Along with charges related to the robbery, Wilson was also charged with resist, obstruct and delay, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The drug charges stemmed from a search of Wilson’s residence in Kinston. Officers also found a daisy Powerline BB handgun, which they said was used in the robbery, at Wilson’s home.

He was placed in the Lenoir County Jail in lieu of $751,000 bail.