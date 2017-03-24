Kinston Circle K robbed at gunpoint, police say

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Circle K on Hwy 258 North in Kinston was robbed at gunpoint Thursday around 8:40 p.m., the Kinston Police Department said.

Officers said a witness told them a black man pointed a gun at the clerk and left the area in a dark-colored vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured, police said, and the robbery is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kinston Police Dept. at 252-939-3160, the TIPS LINE at 252-939-4020, or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.