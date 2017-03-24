Jacksonville woman charged with stealing from florist

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Jacksonville woman was arrested Thursday after the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said she stole items from outside Jones Florist on Burgaw Highway.

Kristi Jo Gross, 55, who lives on Burgaw Highway, was charged with attempted breaking and entering, misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing.

Deputies said items had been stolen on numerous occasions from outside the florist and attempts had been made to break into the store.

The stolen items were found at Gross’ home, deputies said.

Gross was taken before the magistrate and given a $2,500 unsecured bond.