Jacksonville man charged with stealing from high school girl’s locker room

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Jacksonville man is accused of stealing from a local high school girl’s locker room.

It happened February 17 at Southwest High School about the reports that several cell phones and money had been stolen from the opposing team’s locker room.

An investigation into the reports led to the arrest of 20-year-old Maliek Shakeem Redding of Blue Angel Court. Investigators said in a news release Friday that Redding entered the girl’s locker room, took the items and pawned the cell phones. He was arrested March 19 and charged with Felony Larceny, Felony Possession of Stolen Property, Obtain Property by False Pretense.

He was detained in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.