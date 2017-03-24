Jacksonville man charged with stealing from high school girl’s locker room

WNCT Staff Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Jacksonville man is accused of stealing from a local high school girl’s locker room.

It happened February 17th at Southwest High School about the reports that several cell phones and money had been stolen from the opposing team’s locker room.

An investigation into the reports led to the arrest of 20-year-old Maliek Shakeem Redding of Blue Angel Court. Investigators said in a news release Friday that Redding entered the girl’s locker room, took the items and pawned the cell phones. He was arrested March 19 and charged with Felony Larceny, Felony Possession of Stolen Property, Obtain Property by False Pretense.

He was detained in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s