Hubert man arrested on heroin charges

WNCT Staff Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A joint operation led to the arrest of a Hubert man on heroin charges.

It happened March 17th when members of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit and NCIS conducted an investigation of stolen military property. During the operation, they took 23-year-old Jonathon Harry Davis of Copeland Court into custody after, allegedly, finding him in possession of heroin. He was charged with Possession of Heroin – Felony, Manufacture Heroin – Felony, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Misdemeanor.

His bond was set at $10,000 secured.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s