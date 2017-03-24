Hubert man arrested on heroin charges

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A joint operation led to the arrest of a Hubert man on heroin charges.

It happened March 17th when members of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit and NCIS conducted an investigation of stolen military property. During the operation, they took 23-year-old Jonathon Harry Davis of Copeland Court into custody after, allegedly, finding him in possession of heroin. He was charged with Possession of Heroin – Felony, Manufacture Heroin – Felony, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Misdemeanor.

His bond was set at $10,000 secured.