Greenville autism conference hosts family members, health care providers

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Autism is one of the fastest growing developmental disorders in the country.

In fact, 1 in 68 children are diagnosed on the autism spectrum nationally each year. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control.

In North Carolina, the figure narrows to 1 in 58.

Friday, the Eastern AHEC and TEACCH Autism Program, for family members and health care providers of those with autism, is hosting the “Autism Spectrum Disorder: A Life Long Journey” conference.  It’s the first of its kind in eastern North Carolina and focuses on supporting those with autism at all stages of life. While most Eastern AHEC programs are open only to health care providers, the program is also open to parents and family members of those with autism.

 

WNCT Brandon Truitt is covering the event and will also have the story of one family affected by autism. He’ll have more coming up on 9 On Your Side.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s