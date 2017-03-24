Greenville autism conference hosts family members, health care providers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Autism is one of the fastest growing developmental disorders in the country.

In fact, 1 in 68 children are diagnosed on the autism spectrum nationally each year. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control.

In North Carolina, the figure narrows to 1 in 58.

Friday, the Eastern AHEC and TEACCH Autism Program, for family members and health care providers of those with autism, is hosting the “Autism Spectrum Disorder: A Life Long Journey” conference. It’s the first of its kind in eastern North Carolina and focuses on supporting those with autism at all stages of life. While most Eastern AHEC programs are open only to health care providers, the program is also open to parents and family members of those with autism.

