First Alert Forecast: Sunny and warm through the weekend

SUMMARY: A high pressure system settles on top of eastern North Carolina today, keeping us dry.  Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear with temps in the 20’s/30’s. There is a layer of frost on the windshield so you may need to scrape or defrost.

  

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 60’s.

TONIGHT: Skies are partly cloudy, it’s quiet and temps are much warmer, around 50.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70’s.

 

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Fri
32° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
32° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
36° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
43° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
50° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
56° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
61° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
64° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
66° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
68° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
69° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
68° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
69° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
67° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
62° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
59° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
57° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Fri
56° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sat
55° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sat
54° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
53° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
53° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
53° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
52° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sat
51° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sat
51° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sat
53° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sat
56° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sat
61° F
precip:
10%
11am
Sat
65° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
69° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
71° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
73° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
75° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
75° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
75° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
74° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
71° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
66° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
63° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sat
61° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sat
60° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
58° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
57° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
56° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
56° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
55° F
precip:
10%
