First Alert Forecast: Sunny and warm through the weekend

SUMMARY: A high pressure system settles on top of eastern North Carolina today, keeping us dry. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear with temps in the 20’s/30’s. There is a layer of frost on the windshield so you may need to scrape or defrost.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 60’s.

TONIGHT: Skies are partly cloudy, it’s quiet and temps are much warmer, around 50.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70’s.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast