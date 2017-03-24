Crisis center says child suicide calls are on the rise

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)- Child suicides are on the rise and crisis centers want you to know the signs and symptoms.

Representatives from Trillium Health Resources say this is a growing issue. The problem is, people don’t know what to look for.

“We are receiving a ton of calls.” Trillium social worker Natasha Holley said.

“A lot of times adults just don’t what to do, they don’t know how to handle it,” Holley said.

Holley says often times once parents, teachers or adults know there’s a problem it’s too late.

Holley said, “One of the things parents or adults need to do, is when they recognize the signs, they need to say something, they need to take the time to talk with that child.”

Holley admits, just knowing the signs, is difficult. That’s where Dr. Michael smith comes in..

“It reaches way beyond just that family, it affects the entire community,” Dr. Michael Smith said.

Dr. Smith is the associate medical director at Trillium Health Resources. He challenges everyone to speak up for children who can’t speak up for themselves.

“In kids, it’s often irritability or behavioral changes, it’s loss of appetite, sleep patterns changing, body symptoms such as a headache or fatigue, stomach aches or fatigue that you can’t explain,” Dr. Smith said.

Both Smith and Holley say it’s the entire community’s responsibility to save the youth. They encourage you to call for help, even if you think the symptom is minor.

“One life saved is a lot and we want to do what we can to work with the community to decrease the number of suicides in our local communities,” Holley said.

Trillium Health Resources has services available 24 hours. You can contact them by visiting their website by clicking here.

