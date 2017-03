RED OAK, N.C. (WNCT) – Two schools are on lockdown as deputies investigate a reported robbery at a Nash County bank.

Nash County Communications says it dispatched deputies to the Southern Bank in Red Oak at 11:22a.m. Friday.

Communications say the call came in as a bank robbery.

As a precaution, Red Oak Elementary and Middle Schools have been placed on lockdown.

Deputies are looking for a suspect in the area.