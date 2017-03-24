Cherry Point Marines taking part in The Battle Challenge

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WNCT) – Marines are competing Friday in the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Battle Challenge competition; a unique fitness and ability-based military action competition designed for the U.S. Armed Forces.

The event’s been going on since Wednesday at Two Rivers Theater and Event Center. It’s co-sponsored by the Military Benefit Association (www.militarybenefit.org) and Marine Corps Community Services.

“The Military Benefit Association is thrilled to sponsor this fast-moving, military-relevant action sport for the Marines at Cherry Point,” said Roy L. Gibson, MBA Director of Outreach. “This is competition with a purpose that combines fitness with military-skills and builds unit camaraderie. I look forward to seeing the great Cherry Point Marines on the course!”

The MCAS Battle Challenge is a unit competition of ten Marines per team including at least one female Marine. There are even cash prizes which will be awarded to the top three teams with a first-prize award of $1000, second prize is $750, and third prize will earn a $500 award.

The Battle Challenge is the newest competition created by On Target Challenge. It produces the internationally renowned Firefighter Combat Challenge. The Battle Challenge combines a fitness program that simulates a highly relevant series of nine battle-field-like skills required to be successful under physically challenging circumstances. It’s dubbed “Competition with a Purpose.” The creators of the challenge incorporated the cargo net climb, a knotted rope descent, wall surmount, ammunition resupply, low crawl, Jerry-Can shuffle, marksmanship tasks and a service member-down rescue to create this para-military relevant obstacle course.

Take a look at The Battle Challenge online video, which gives a great depiction of what it takes to negotiate the obstacle course full of combat-related challenges.

“Not only is it relevant to training but it is a ton of fun,” said Gibson.

WNCT’s Elizabeth Tew is at The Battle Challenge and will have a full wrap of the event on 9 On Your Side.

