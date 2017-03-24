Carteret Co. Health Dept. implements Opioid abuse awareness program

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–The Carteret County Health Department now has its own program to fight Opioid abuse.

The department received a $9,000 grant last July from the North Carolina Injury and Violence Prevention Branch.

It used that money to establish a standing order for Naloxone, a drug used to treat overdoses, as well as to implement the controlled substance reporting system within the county.

That system requires doctors to check the prescriptions their patients are prescribed.

“We’re going out and educating prescribers such as our dentists and medical providers in the community on how to use the registry so they can check on previous patient information and educate their patients on controlled substances,” David Jenkins, director of the health department, said.

To do so, it teamed up with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

“Patients need to have an understanding of the potential negatives of this type of medication, prescribers need to have honest conversations with their patients and it has to be a two way street,” Sheriff Asa Buck said.

Jenkins said the department is also looking at installing billboards to raise additional prescription safety awareness.

It’s already created a resource guide to refer those seeking help in the right direction for assistance.