Bond lowered from $4.5M to $500,000 for Greenville doctor facing drug trafficking charges

WNCT Staff Published:
Dr. Clinton Leinweber

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The bond for a Greenville doctor who was charged with providing fraudulent prescriptions has been lowered from $4.5 million to $500,000, according to the Pitt County Detention Center.

Leinweber, who has been held in the Pitt County Detention Center since March 17, has not yet bonded out. His first court date is set for March 29.

In addition to the fraudulent prescription, the SBI alleges in an affidavit Leinweber was secretly drugging and videotaping a woman in his home.

Clinton Leinweber’s son, Gregory Leinweber, who was arrested on child pornography charges, will also have his first day in court on March 29.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s