Bond lowered from $4.5M to $500,000 for Greenville doctor facing drug trafficking charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The bond for a Greenville doctor who was charged with providing fraudulent prescriptions has been lowered from $4.5 million to $500,000, according to the Pitt County Detention Center.

Leinweber, who has been held in the Pitt County Detention Center since March 17, has not yet bonded out. His first court date is set for March 29.

In addition to the fraudulent prescription, the SBI alleges in an affidavit Leinweber was secretly drugging and videotaping a woman in his home.

Clinton Leinweber’s son, Gregory Leinweber, who was arrested on child pornography charges, will also have his first day in court on March 29.