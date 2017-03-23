North State Aviation shuts downs, closes Kinston location

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – North State Aviation has shut down and closed its locations in Winston-Salem and Kinston.

In a letter sent to the state, the company said it was closing “due to an unforeseeable, significant downturn in business.”

The closing will result in the layoff of 345 employees.

Fewer than 25 of those employees work in Kinston, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Because the Kinston location did not get any of the grant funds recently announced, the state did not lose any money.

The Winston-Salem location did previously receive an incentive, but counsel believes since the company met its goals it will not need to file a clawback of funds from the company.