N.C. Animal Welfare Hotline receiving more than 100 calls a month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A year after being put in place, the North Carolina Animal Welfare Hotline is helping save animals across the state. The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office was put in charge of the hotline on March 1, 2016 by the North Carolina General Assembly.

The Animal Welfare Hotline works to give people an outlet to report crimes against animals without having to identify themselves to local authorities. In 2016, the hotline had an average of 101 calls per month, with 882 calls total for the first year.

The most serious crime reported on the hotline was in Onslow County, where a man shot and killed a puppy inside a home with a child present. The man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty as a result of the tip.

The Attorney General’s Office is hopeful even more animals may be saved in 2017 by the hotline. To learn more about the service, click here.