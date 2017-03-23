Middle, high school students gather at ECU to observe National History Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University observed National History Day on Thursday.

It’s a highly regarded academic event for middle and high school students. In fact, more than 500,000 students participate nationwide each year. Whether it be as a team or individually, students choose topics related to a theme and create projects in one of five areas (research papers, documentaries, websites, exhibits, and performances).

2017’s theme is “Taking a Stand in History.”

Organizers said that History Day begins at the school level before moving on to the regional level at ECU. Winners at ECU will move along to the state competition in Raleigh, and possibly on to the national competition in Washington, DC. In recent years, there have been several students who have made it to the finals.

Thursday’s The competition got underway around 10 a.m. and lasted about four hours with an award ceremony following. About 300 students from across eastern NC this year were expected to be on hand.

All events were held in Mendenhall and the awards ceremony in Hendrix Theater.

