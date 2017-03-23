Martin County leaders discuss future transportation plans

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Every two years, the North Carolina Department of Transportation uses a five-point ranking system to prioritize transportation projects. On Thursday, leaders in Martin County meant to discuss their top transportation needs.

Some of the top concerns are highways, bike and pedestrian transportation, and aviation projects.

Martin County Manager David Bone joined other leaders who expressed what they see as a priority project going into the next process.

“We are in an ever changing world and we want to keep up with those changes,” said Bone.

Those changes include the future Interstate 87.

“Martin County’s focus right now, obviously, is with the designation of future interstate for US 64 and 17 here in Martin County to the future I-87,” said Bone. “So obviously that is a major priority right now being able to have the interstate run through Martin County.”

Mid-East Commission planner Justin Oaks said Martin County hopes to expand beyond roads.

“Regional airports are very important to especially rural areas in North Carolina to be able to recruit those businesses in,” Oaks said. “So again, looking at improving the airport here in Martin County is another one of the county’s and the (Regional Planning Organizations’) priorities.

“We would like to add a taxi lane, an apron to add a T-hangar and a corporate hanger as well,” said Bone.

To meet its transportation funding needs, Martin County must score high on the DOT’s 100-point scale.

The higher the score, the more likely projects will be funded.

Bone hopes the county can present a favorable plan.

It’s important for economic development,” said Bone. “It’s important for safety, transportation safety, public safety. And so there are a lot of different reasons why we need to focus on this and to get people together to talk about our needs is always a good thing.”

Justin Oaks also works with Beaufort and Pitt counties.

He said once they submit all requests by September, the DOT prioritization office will take about six months to review, and the projects will receive their score and whether or not they will be moving forward.