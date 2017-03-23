Former Topsail High track coach faces more child sex charges

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former teacher assistant and track coach at Topsail High School is facing more human trafficking and sex charges involving a student.

According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Tuesday Ahmad Rashad Garrison was charged with a second count of human trafficking and three additional counts of sexual activity with a student.

Garrison remains in the Pender County Jail. An additional $200,000.000 was added to his bond bringing it to $1.5 million.

Garrison was orginally arrested on February 9.

His charges overall include two counts of human trafficking, one count of soliciting a child by computer and nine counts of sexual activity with a student. The sheriff’s offices say the charges stem from inappropriate contact with three current and former students.