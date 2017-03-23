First Alert Forecast: Dry, chilly weather returns

SUMMARY: Dry, chilly weather returns. Temperatures will drop below-freezing tonight, so protect plants. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. There may be some frost on the windshield, thus you may need a few minutes to defrost or scrape the windshield.



THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50’s. Winds will be breezy, out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear tonight with lows in the 20s and 30s again. Winds are light and it is pretty quiet.

FRIDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60’s.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 29 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 10% 34 ° F precip: 10% 34 ° F precip: 10% 34 ° F precip: 10% 35 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast