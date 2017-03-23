First Alert Forecast: Dry, chilly weather returns

SUMMARY: Dry, chilly weather returns. Temperatures will drop below-freezing tonight, so protect plants.  Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. There may be some frost on the windshield, thus you may need a few minutes to defrost or scrape the windshield.

 


THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50’s. Winds will be breezy, out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear tonight with lows in the 20s and 30s again. Winds are light and it is pretty quiet.

FRIDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60’s.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Thu
29° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
29° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
31° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
37° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
41° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
44° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
46° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
48° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
50° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
52° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
53° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
53° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
52° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
49° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
44° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
40° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
38° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
37° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
36° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
35° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
34° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
34° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
34° F
precip:
10%
5am
Fri
34° F
precip:
10%
6am
Fri
34° F
precip:
10%
7am
Fri
34° F
precip:
10%
8am
Fri
35° F
precip:
10%
9am
Fri
41° F
precip:
10%
10am
Fri
48° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
55° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
60° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
63° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
65° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
68° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
69° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
69° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
67° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
65° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
61° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
59° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
57° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Fri
56° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sat
54° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sat
53° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
52° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
52° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
52° F
precip:
10%
