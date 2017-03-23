ECU cuts ribbon on health sciences student center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University’s health sciences campus is about to open a first-of-its-kind facility.

The administration gathered Thursday afternoon for a ribbon cutting.

Leaders call it a hybrid building since it holds a recreation center with a gym and cardio equipment but also serves as the student center.

The 79,000-square-foot building is the first of its kind in North Carolina, and only one of a few hybrid buildings in the country.

“It says we’re on the cutting edge and that we listen to our students, and we respond to our student needs and do it in a way that is cost effective,” said Virginia Hardy, ECU vice chancellor.

The student center will open to students in May.

The ribbon cutting was part of Chancellor Cecil Staton’s installation week.

