Eastern North Carolina Representatives stand strong in opposition to Healthcare Bill

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Representatives from Eastern North Carolina have consistently voiced their opposition to the proposed GOP Healthcare Bill, citing their constituents as their motivation for voting no. Those elected leaders continue to stand strong, as a vote looms in the House.

“Doctors oppose it,” says Congressman G.K. Butterfield. “Hospitals oppose it. Senior organizations like AARP oppose it. Literally hundreds of organizations have opposed this legislation.”

Republican representatives from the East are also on the list of those who oppose the GOP bill.

“This is a prime example of Congress trying to ram through a major piece of legislation and the American people, thank God, are letting their voices be heard,” says Congressman Walter B. Jones.

Congressman Walter B. Jones (R-District 3) says he is standing with the people of Eastern North Carolina and hoping his colleagues will go back to the drawing board.

“We have a new president that’s just been sworn in and he’s been there three months,” says Jones. “We have a new Congress that has only been in session for three months. It’s a two year congressional cycle. We could have brought this bill up in May or June.”

Butterfield (D-District 1) says his constituents are on the hook to lose.

“31,000… That’s the number of North Carolinian in the First District that are at risk of no longer being able to afford coverage if the ACA’s premium tax credit is taken away,” says Butterfield. “82,000. The number of people in my district who stand to lose coverage under the Republican bill.”

Butterfield using statistics to prove that something is fishy when it comes to the bill moving so quickly.

“600 billion,” says Butterfield. “That’s the amount of money that Republicans will hand billionaires and big corporations in tax giveaways if this bill becomes law.”

Jones agrees, crossing party lines, asking questions that he says he doesn’t have the answers to yet.

“The way the leadership has pushed this, I always wonder what kind of money is behind this push,” says Jones.