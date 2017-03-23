Craven, Lenoir, and Wayne counties join forces as Aerospace Corridor

By Published:

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT)- A plan aims to bring a number of jobs to this area. It’s all thanks to the collaboration of three counties in the east.

The idea is to market Lenoir, Wayne, and Craven counties as one, under the Aerospace Corridor.

“Ultimately it comes down to being a marketing tool,” Craven County Economic Development Director Timothy Downs said.

Each area brings something to the table. Craven County has Cherry Point and the airport. Wayne county is the home of Seymour Johnson Airforce Base, while Lenoir County has the Global Transpark.

“When we look at the assets across the three counties it became very clear that we have an abundance of these here, more as far as a concentration than anywhere in the state,” Downs said.

With so many aerospace industries in one area, all three counties believe the idea of a corridor is a great way to market each other.

Lenoir County Economic Development Director Mark Pope said, “One person can go and speak, but when you bring multiple parties together that voice gets bigger and you get more attention.”

The goal here is simple; bring more businesses to the area. The group still has to get recognition from the state. They want to make a website and have signs put up on highway 70.

