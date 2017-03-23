Cobra helicopter on display at JH Rose

By Published:

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)-School systems continue to push for careers in STEM. Students at JH Rose High School in Greenville had the opportunity to explore some of those careers today.

A cobra helicopter was on display today in the school’s parking lot. Representatives from the army answered questions and explained the science behind helicopter flight. One teacher says his students were excited to see the aircraft in person.

“It’s not just bunch a numbers and theories as far as math goes we can actually use the math and the science to apply it to things in the real world that actually work and have an impact,” Math teacher Mario Blanchard said.

Organizers hope the display shows students the different opportunities the army has. Four Rose seniors   are already signed up to join the military after graduation.

