Climate change could increase health risks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The existence of climate change remains one of the most heated global debates.

“2016 was the hottest year on record and eight out of the 12 months were the hottest ever,” said ECU Department of Public Health professor Dr. Greg Kearney.

Kearney said those statistics that support the claim climate change is here.

“The weather patterns are changing based on a lot of activity that’s going on around the world,” said Kearney.

It’s easy to feel the heat of climate change but have you ever thought about health risks it could raise?

Doctor Kearny organized today’s “Climate Change and Health Summit.

Kearney said, “We’re trying to get folks in eastern North Carolina more aware of health impacts of climate change.”

Doctor Kearney said higher temperatures lead to heat stroke, worsened heart and lung disease, or death.

He said some groups are at higher risk including, “Outdoor workers, vulnerable populations such as pregnant women, young children, people who are training in the military, athletes.”

Kearney said of those groups low income families who cannot afford air conditioning are at the highest risk.

Dr. Lawrence Raymond was the events keynote speaker said increased temperatures could create an environment for diseases.

“More welcoming to the tick that conveys Lyme Disease and there are good studies showing that this is already happening,” said Raymond.

He said you can add Zika to the list of possibilities.

Raymond said, “It’s not very common in the United States. and yet it may become more common as the mosquito wins its way up our way where it hasn’t been very common.”

Dr. Raymond said at the rate the climate is changing those diseases could spread to the U.S. in the next three to five years.