Celebrate National Puppy Day by giving back to non-profits

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Thursday is National Puppy Day!

While millions across America are celebrating their puppies and dogs, others are choosing to use the day to adopt and give back to local homeless animals.

If you’re thinking about adding a furry family member, consider adopting from your local animal shelter or Humane Society.

The Spring season also means puppy and kitten season. Animal shelters in Eastern North Carolina are getting ready for the expected influx of homeless visitors.

For instance, the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina already has several litters of puppies and will likely get more over the next couple months.

As a non-profit which receives no government funding, HSEC is in need of item donations like wet/pate puppy and kitten food, soft toys, soft dog/cat treats, paper towels and sandwich/gallon plastic bags.

To donate items or adopt an animal check with your local animal shelter or Humane Society.