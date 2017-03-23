Celebrate Freedom Foundation brings AH-1F Cobra helicopter to J.H. Rose

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Students at J.H. Rose in Greenville got to hear about career and job opportunities from pilots and aircraft technicians Wednesday.

It was all part of Celebrate Freedom Foundation’s continued efforts to inspire the next generation of engineers and to provide a sustainable STEM-literate workforce. Its specialized Project SOaR™ educational outreach program included the opportunity for students, faculty, and staff to learn about the physics of flight, the operation of turbo-jet engines, composite materials and a host of other scientific disciplines as represented by the Cobra helicopters.

“CFF developed Project SOaR™ as a means to connect and stimulate students interested in real-world careers in the aerospace, automotive and manufacturing that reinforce formal classroom STEM subjects and is presented by subject matter experts with CFF,” said Jack Lovelady, President of CFF. “The SOaR™ program brings unprecedented technologies and resources directly to the students to facilitate immersive learning sessions with subject matter experts from around the country.”

The program incorporates hands-on activities, experiments and simulations to stimulate students of all ages. The all-day event featured exhibits with UAVs and manufacturing tools used in aviation and automotive industry.

We’ll have more coming up on 9 On Your Side beginning at 5.