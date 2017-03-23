Carteret County Schools gets $50,000 gift to support reading program

By Published:

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Big Rock Marlin Tournament awarded $50,000 to the Hill Center of Durham to support a reading intervention program for Carteret County Public Schools’ most struggling students.

The gift will provide 15 IPads to Carteret County teachers and 75 IPads to 180 students who will use them to access the Hill Reading Achievement Program.

The gift expands a project established in the 2015-2016 school year where Carteret County beta-tested the Hill Center’s Hill Learning System.

The program is designed to help struggling learners read through technology.

The program uses tablets and the web to support student learning and teacher training.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s