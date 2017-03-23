Carteret County Schools gets $50,000 gift to support reading program

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Big Rock Marlin Tournament awarded $50,000 to the Hill Center of Durham to support a reading intervention program for Carteret County Public Schools’ most struggling students.

The gift will provide 15 IPads to Carteret County teachers and 75 IPads to 180 students who will use them to access the Hill Reading Achievement Program.

The gift expands a project established in the 2015-2016 school year where Carteret County beta-tested the Hill Center’s Hill Learning System.

The program is designed to help struggling learners read through technology.

The program uses tablets and the web to support student learning and teacher training.