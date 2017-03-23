Bill aims to prevent and educate about concussions

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) – Legislation involving concussions makes its way to the general assembly once again.

A new senate bill looks to improve education in our area within recreational leagues.

Education and prevention of concussions in recreational sports are the two main points the senate is looking to implement with bill 302.

It would require communities to provide education and prevention sessions for coaches, parents and players.

Sponsors hope this will cut down the number of concussions seen in kids and adults playing any sport.

Concussion experts hope the bill includes a plan of action,

“You know, one of the things that I think are part of the education is that they look at the bill dealt with developing a plan” says Michael Hanley, associate athletic director for student services at ECU. “How you’re going to take care of an injury should it happen and we do this all the time they’re called emergency action plans.”

The emergency action plan helps when a situation occurs.

It would address your location, where ems should enter and how to help someone during a medical emergency.

These plans are already in place for ECU athletic teams.

Rec leagues in Greenville already take steps to help educate participants, yet this would take it one step further.

Another local expert believes with the current focus on high school and college sports. It’s time to address the same injuries at the recreational level.

“I think this is going to benefit anybody who is participating, in community and rec leagues, I think it’s going to very beneficial to the safety of any of those athletes involved,” said Dr. Justin Lee of the ECU Sports Medicine Clinic.

Lee also believes concussion prevention can happen in a community setting.

He’d like to see local doctors participate in educational sessions.