3 Onslow County men arrested in vacant home break-ins

WNCT Staff Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Three Onslow County men were arrested Wednesday in a string of break-ins at vacant “new construction” and “for sale” homes.

Terry Brown, 30, of Maysville and George Taylor Jr., 44, of Hubert, both face numerous felony charges related to break-ins. Edward Matthews, 40, of Maysville was charged with one count of possession of stolen property.

Deputies said new appliances were stolen from the vacant homes during the break-ins.

Brown and Taylor are being held in the Onslow County Detention Center. Taylor is being held in lieu of $35,210 bail and Brown, who deputies said tried to escape but was caught by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, is being held in lieu of $130,000 bail.

Matthews is being held in lieu of $14,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing, and deputies say more charges are expected.

 

 

 

