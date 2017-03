RONDA, N.C. (AP) — Two children have been seriously injured in a Wilkes County house fire.

Wilkes County EMS officials tell local media that the fire started at about 11 p.m. Wednesday at a home in Ronda. Two children under the age of eight were taken to Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin with life-threatening injuries.

The fire is still under investigation. Further information hasn’t been released.