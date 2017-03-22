Wilmington man charged in murder of one man, stabbing of another

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Wilmington man is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder, after the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said he shot and killed one man and stabbed another man multiple times early Wednesday morning.

Deputies said they responded to Julia Drive in New Hanover County around 12:54 a.m. Wednesday due to gunfire.

Deputies said they found Terry Greenwood, 39, dead at the scene and Aaron Stephens, 42, suffering from multiple injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office said after conducting interviews and processing evidence they arrested Aaron Stephens Wednesday afternoon and charged him with second-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon. Stephens is in the New Hanover County Detention Facility under no bond.

