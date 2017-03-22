Wilmington man charged in murder of one man, stabbing of another

WNCT Staff Published:

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Wilmington man is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder, after the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said he shot and killed one man and stabbed another man multiple times early Wednesday morning.

Deputies said they responded to Julia Drive in New Hanover County around 12:54 a.m. Wednesday due to gunfire.

Deputies said they found Terry Greenwood, 39, dead at the scene and Aaron Stephens, 42, suffering from multiple injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office said after conducting interviews and processing evidence they arrested Aaron Stephens Wednesday afternoon and charged him with second-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon.  Stephens is in the New Hanover County Detention Facility under no bond.

Stephens is in the New Hanover County Detention Facility under no bond.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s