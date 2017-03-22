United Way of Onslow Co. announces fundraising achievement

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Back in August, United Way of Onslow County challenged more than 200 community members to its new fundraising campaign themed, “Soaring to New Heights”.

Community members gathered at a luncheon Wednesday for the announcement of the campaign’s outcome.

The organization raised over $431,000 in donations and over $175,000 in federal grants. That money will go toward ending childhood hunger and veteran homelessness in the county.

“It’s really those local programs that are working with the clients every single day,” Craig Wagner, president of United Way of Onslow, said. “So supporting United Way is critical to support 30 local programs projects and initiatives that are impacting 27,000 lives in our community.”

The organization had a 26% increase in donations from its last campaign.

Prizes for donors were also awarded, including a free vacation and new car.