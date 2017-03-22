United Way of Onslow Co. announces fundraising achievement

By Published:

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Back in August, United Way of Onslow County challenged more than 200 community members to its new fundraising campaign themed, “Soaring to New Heights”.

Community members gathered at a luncheon Wednesday for the announcement of the campaign’s outcome.

The organization raised over $431,000 in donations and over $175,000 in federal grants. That money will go toward ending childhood hunger and veteran homelessness in the county.

“It’s really those local programs that are working with the clients every single day,” Craig Wagner, president of United Way of Onslow, said. “So supporting United Way is critical to support 30 local programs projects and initiatives that are impacting 27,000 lives in our community.”

The organization had a 26% increase in donations from its last campaign.

Prizes for donors were also awarded, including a free vacation and new car.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s