Rep. Murphy files bill to raise minimum age to purchase tobacco products

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Representative Greg Murphy, along with three other Republican House members, filed a bill Wednesday that would raise the minimum age to purchase or receive tobacco products.

House Bill 435 would raise the purchasing age from 18 to 21-years-old, except for people currently serving in active duty in the United States Armed Forces.

The bill would raise the age to 21 for tobacco-derived products, vapor products, and cigarette wrapping papers.

The bill proposes to raise the age gradually over a three year period, beginning in 2019. On January 1, 2019, the minimum age would increase to 19-years-old. On January 1, 2020, the age would increase to 20-years-old, until finally reaching 21-years-old on January 1, 2021.

