Remembering Riddick: Greenville woman gets new pup after her dog died saving her life

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – When an early morning fire engulfed a Greenville apartment building on February 4, Karina Martinez’s dog, Riddick, woke her up and helped her get out safely. Riddick, who Martinez said saved her life, did not make it out.

A few weeks later, Martinez adopted a new dog, Kyra, from the Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina, but she hasn’t forgotten Riddick.

“I got Riddick when he was 6 weeks old as my 21st birthday present, and he quickly grew to be my little sidekick,” said Martinez in an email. “The first two weeks after the fire, riding in my car was unbearable because I never went anywhere without him in my passenger seat.”

In fact, Kyra’s name shares a connection with Riddick.

“Her name has special meaning to me because my previous dog, Riddick, was named after a character in the same movie series (Chronicles of Riddick),” Martinez said.

Whereas Riddick was a dark-coloredShepard Doberman male, Kyra is a white-colored female dog Martinez thinks is a shepherd/husky mix. Martinez said that was intentional. She doesn’t want to feel like she’s replacing Riddick.

“While getting another pet so soon after tragically losing one is not for everyone, I’m incredibly thankful that I pushed myself to make that decision,” Martinez said.