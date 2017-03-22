Preps continue for Downeast Wood Ducks season opener

KINSTON, NC (WCNT)- There’s less than a week until the Downeast Wood Ducks take the field inside Grainger Stadium.

Kinston parks and recreation director Bill Ellis said, “The stadiums been vacant for five years and no matter how much you maintain it during those five years there’s always a lot of things to get ready to do for opening day.”

A lot is an understatement. Crews had just a couple months to transform this old vacant facility…into wood ducks territory. If you take a ride to the stadium and you’ll find crews just about everywhere.

“It’s a time crunch but we’ve been able to meet that and we’re on schedule with everything and we’ll have the ball park ready to go for opening night,” Ellis said.

A park you may not recognize. There are brand new locker rooms, upgraded concession stands and so much more.

Ellis said, “Probably one of the things the fans will like most, in the grand stands, we got big giant fans now that will be able to circulate some air.”

Wood Ducks General Manage Wade Howell said, “Looking out there I see a lot of stuff that still has to be done, but I know we’re in pretty good shape”

Organizers say the stadium is on its way. They just have to tweak a few things here and there.

The Wood Ducks will be in action for the first time this season on April 3rd when they host an exhibition game. The season opener is on the 10th.