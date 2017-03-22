PCC: College presidents gather to discuss budget and taxpayer savings

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Community college presidents have gathered at Pitt Community College to discuss the N.C. Community College System’s (NCCCS) state budget priorities for the 2017-19 biennium, including a program that could save NC taxpayers money.

It’s taking place at the Craig F. Goess Student Center’s Walter and Marie Williams Faculty and Staff Dining Room.

Four community college presidents from the state’s Northeast Prosperity Zone talked about their concerns at a morning news conference, including PCC President G. Dennis Massey, presidents from Halifax, Martin and Roanoke-Chowan community colleges will participate, along with a PCC trustee and student.

NCCCS budget priorities include increased funding for services aimed at supporting student completion and short-term training programs that quickly lead to better jobs. PCC maintains that would mean $782,251 for student support services and $528,786 for short-term training programs.

According to PCC, NCCCS also wants funding to encourage college transfer; the money would go toward scholarships for community college students who complete associate degrees before moving on to a North Carolina four-year college or university, public or private.

That means students would receive a $2,500-scholarship per year for up to two years as long as they maintain satisfactory academic progress if it’s approved. An N.C. Guaranteed Admission Program Report said that North Carolina taxpayers would save $8,000 for each student incentivized to start at a community college rather than a UNC institution.

