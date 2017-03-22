Onslow Co. Sheriff: Man wanted for stolen property

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a wanted man.

Deputies identified the man as 30-year-old Jerry Brown.

The Sheriff’s Office says Brown is wanted for larceny and possession of stolen property.

Deputies believe he man be in the Maysville, Swansboro, Piney Green, or Belgrade areas.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273.