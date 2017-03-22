Omission in law allows would-be sex offender off the hook, family speaks out

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – One family in the East is speaking out after an omission in state law allowed a would-be sex offender from signing up on the sex offender registry.

Christopher Hurdle was molested by his uncle, Dan Bonds of Martin County, from the time he was 6-years-old until he was nearly 15-years-old. Hurdle, who was threatened if he told anyone, kept what was happening to him secret.

“We were taught to respect our elders and I didn’t know because we would never talk about it,” he said.

Eventually, his mother, Lori Hurdle, started asking her son questions. When she found out what was happening, she was shocked.

“I was crushed,” she said. “It’s just something you never expect to find out.”

Bonds initially denied molesting Hurdle, but eventually confessed to Martin County Sheriff’s deputies. He was facing several decades in jail, but to speed up the process and keep Hurdle from testifying on the stand, the Hurdle family agreed to a plea deal.

Bonds would have to plead guilty to statutory rape/sex offense, but would have the indecent liberties and crimes against nature charges dropped.

Bonds served more than 12 years in prison, and got out in February 2017.

What the Hurdle family, Martin County Sheriff’s detectives and even the district attorney, didn’t know was that upon release, Bonds wouldn’t have to register as a sex offender.

At the time he was convicted in 2004, state law didn’t require people guilty of statutory rape/sex offense to register as a sex offender. In fact, those crimes weren’t included in the law until nearly two years later in December 2006.

Pitt County Assistant DA Jay Saunders said since the sex offender registry law went into effect in the mid-1990’s, many amendments have been made. Since 2004, Saunders said the law has become much more strict and complete.

“It’s a lot more written in stone, if you would, as far as who’s going to be registered and who’s not,” Saunders said. “There’s not a lot of discretion allowed.”

But Hurdle and his mother think the legal correction by state lawmakers came too late. They’re worried about what Bonds, and other sex offenders who may have avoided registering on the database, may do now that they are free.

“If he lives outside of a school. He has social media. He could do it again and no parents know I live beside a sexual predator,” Hurdle said.

Lori Hurdle is in the process of contacting state lawmakers, and has requested to speak to the General Assembly about the issue. She also plans to contact the state Attorney General to see whether or not the law could be amended to require Bonds to register as a sex offender.

Saunders said while that possibility isn’t out of the question, it would bring in a lot of questions about whether it was constitutional.