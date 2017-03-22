New Interest rates have Positive Impact on Greenville

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) – Interest rates are at an all-time low, resulting in growth in Greenville.

Business experts to explain this is happening because of sustained economic growth hitting an all-time high.

In the late 1980’s to early 1990’s, artificial interest rates were 14-16 percent.

Now, they’re below 5 percent.

Owners are reinvesting back into their business rather than investing in other ventures.

Business experts also believe now is the best time to borrow money for already existing businesses because rates can change at any minute.

“Everything has the potential to get more expensive, the cost of borrowing goes up, the cost of operating will go up and those businesses will pass the cost increases to the consumers,” says Jim Ensor, a business professor at Pitt Community College

Ensor says starting a business might be difficult, but he believes Greenville is the perfect place to do start.