Human remains found behind vacant building in Roanoke Rapids

Roanoke Rapids, N.C. (WNCT) – The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is working to determine the identity of human remains found behind an abandoned building.

Investigators tell WNCT, public works employees discovered the remains Tuesday afternoon. Police say the remains were found behind a vacant building on Highway 158 between Spring and Carter Streets.

Police say they have contacted East Carolina University’s Department of Anthropology and the Medical Examiner’s Office for assistance identifying the remains.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department says it’s looking into whether the remains are connected to any open missing persons cases in the area.