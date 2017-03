KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Governor Roy Cooper spent a little time in the east Wednesday afternoon.

The governor was the keynote speaker at the annual fundraiser for the Boy Scouts Of America Caswell District Friends Of Scouting Banquet. It took place at the Woodmen Community Center.

Cooper spoke about leadership as well as how important it is to support youth programs like the scouts.

